Bangladeshi pace bowlers dip the pink ball in practice session ahead of Day-Night Test

Ahead of the day-night Test against India, Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan has revealed that his team's pace bolwers are preparing for the pink-ball Test by dipping the ball into water to negate the dew factor.

"It's a new experience for us; everyone is excited to play the day-night Test. We are not tense, the pace bowlers will continue to practice by dipping the ball into the water in the coming days. It will skid a little more when it is wet, in my opinion," Mehidy told reporters.

Mehidy said the pink ball tends to move around more than the traditional red ball and the spinners would be able to make it bounce a little more.

"I have practiced with the pink ball, it was moving a bit. The pink ball can swing a little more than the red ball. We have not gotten much time to practice with the pink ball, we are trying to make the most of it and get ready for the match," Mehidy said.

"If batsmen get set on the pitch, it will get easier for them to score runs. Everyone is positive and excited about the upcoming day-night Test. Spinners can get a little more bounce out of the pink ball. We are practicing under lights and we are trying to cover all the bases," he added.

India defeated Bangladesh in the first match of the two-Test series by an innings and 130 runs. Mayank Agarwal scored a double-ton for India, while Shami picked up seven wickets in the match.

This enabled Shami to enter the top-ten of the ICC Test bowler rankings. He currently sits on his career-best ranking, the eighth spot.