Bangladesh refuse to choke in Delhi smog, break T20I duck against India

Mushfiqur Rahman singlehandedly fired Bangladesh to their maiden T20 win over India with an unbeaten 60, choking the fancied hosts in the smog-hit series opener here on Sunday.

As cricket took centre stage despite severe pollution, Bangladesh negotiated the pitch much better than India, who made 148 for six on a sticky surface.

The Indian batsmen appeared over-cautious after being invited to bat as the young brigade disappointed the 25,000 strong fans, who braved severe smog to pack the Feroz Shah Kotla ground .

Chasing 149, Bangladesh overhauled the target with three balls to spare to record their first ever win against India in nine meetings.

With Bangladesh needing 22 off the last 12 balls, Rahim (60 not out off 43) smashed four boundaries off as many balls in the penultimate over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed to tilt the game in his team's favour.

He and Soumya Sarkar (39 off 35 balls) added 60 runs for the third wicket to steer Bangladesh closer to victory. The second T20 will be played in Rajkot on Thursday.

After Khaleel cleaned up Sarkar, Rahim was dropped by Krunal Pandya off Chahal when the batsman was on 38.