Bangladesh players on strike, India tour under cloud

Dhaka: Bangladesh's upcoming tour of India was on Monday thrown into jeopardy after their players refused to participate in any cricketing activity until their demands for the improvement of the sport in the country are met.

The country's top players such as Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim were all present at a press conference in which more than 50 players presented their demands, including hike in salaries, for the Bangladesh Cricket Board, local media reports stated here.

A boycott of any cricket activity for the foreseeable future will have an immediate impact on the National Cricket League here, currently in progress. The action can also jeopardise the training camp for next month's tour of India and possibly the tour itself.

Some of their main demands are: Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) must go back to franchise model, Dhaka Premier League (their domestic first-class competition) must go back to open market transfers, central contract salary should be higher, and include more players, higher first class match fees.