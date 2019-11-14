Bangladesh lacked mental strength, says Mominul Haque

"The wicket wasn't unplayable at all or else myself or Mushfiqur (Rahim) wouldn't have scored the runs that we scored. The problem is that when you are playing the world's No. 1 Test team, you have to be mentally far more stronger," Mominul said at the end of the day's play.

Mominul chose to bat first, a decision which backfired big time as the pitch helped pacers. The young skipper, thrown to lead the side after Shakib Al Hasan was banned, defended his decision.

"If we had started well, the question wouldn't have been asked in first place," he said.

On preparations not being ideal ahead of the tour with players calling a strike and Shakib getting suspended by ICC for not reporting match fixing approaches, Mominul said: "Personally, I have played nine first-class games in the last five months and that's good enough preparation.

"Yes, what is different is the quality of bowling that we are facing.

"Obviously, at the international level, it will go up by a few notches. But then you don't expect bowlers to bowl at 120 or 130 clicks at this level. It is a 100 percent mental thing."

On Bangladesh's chances, he admitted it will be very difficult for them to save the game from here on. "Let's be practical. They have already scored 80 plus. We are lagging far behind and it will be very difficult to save the game from this situation."

India, who dominated proceedings on the first day, trail by just 64 runs with nine wickets in hand.