Bangladesh Cricket Board will talk to the players

Bangladesh Cricket Board on Sunday confirmed that BCCI has requested them to play a day-night Test during the upcoming India tour and they will respond after consulting their players the and team management.
Newly-appointed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had recently said that skipper Virat Kohli was not averse to the idea of playing pink-ball Test. BCB's cricket operations chairman Akram Khan said the BCCI communicated the request few days back.
"They have proposed us and we will let them know after thinking a while. We received the letter two or three days (ago) and we will take a decision in this regard. We have not discussed about it. We will let them know about our decision within one or two days," Khan was quoted as saying.
