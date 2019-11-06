Bangladesh always gives us tough fight: Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajkot: India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday said that the opponents should be applauded if they played well and he even appreciated Bangladesh's tough fight to India in recent times.

"First of all, you should appreciate the opponent if they played well. You can appreciate them as they played really well in the first T20I.

We know we are a better team, but Bangladesh has always given us a tough fight whenever they have played against us. Mushfiqur really played well," Chahal said at the press conference in Rajkot.

Expectations will be high from youngsters ahead of next year's T20 World Cup but Chahal noted there is no pressure from the management and they just need to ensure that mistakes are not repeated.

India have a fielded a lot of youngsters for the T20 series against Bangladesh keeping in mind the World T20 in Australia. "The 11 that is playing now, and the players who are there in the 15-member squad they know their roles, it is not like someone is going out after playing one or two matches," Chahal said.

"A couple of matches can go wrong but there is no pressure from the management. The only thing is that we shouldn't repeat the mistakes that we commit in any particular match."

India suffered a seven-wicket loss against a new-look Bangladesh in the opening match of the three-game T20I series in New Delhi on Sunday and Chahal insisted that the team will look to start afresh.

"I think we are positive. It is not like we haven't lost the first match of any series and didn't go on to win the series. The first match is done, if you think about last match then negatives will come into mind," Chahal said.

"Before we came here, we have forgotten about that loss and we are making a fresh start and the entire 15 are focussed and positive, and hopefully, we will win tomorrow," he added.

The victory was Bangladesh's first over India in the shortest format. Asked if there was pressure on the team ahead of the second T20I, Chahal said: "It is not about pressure.

It is a three-game series, not a knockout game, so obviously one will win one will loss, and that day they played better than us. "We are one down and still two matches to go and obviously if we believe in ourself we will come back."