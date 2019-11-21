Babar Azam is the Chinese Virat Kohli of Pakistan: Twitter mocks Babar for his early dismissal

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has been regarded as one the strongest pillars in the team's current batting line-up. Babar Azam's staggering display with the bat in white-ball cricket has made pundits and fans applaud for his incisive batting skills and is compared with likes of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Australian Steve Smith.

However Azam could not find a great start in Australia Tests as he lost his wicket scoring 1 after he played an unconventional shot, driving Hazlewood's wide off-stump delivery, to get a outside edge carrying to Joe Burns at first slip.

Pakistan have collapsed at 158/6 after 60 overs with skipper Azhar Ali leading the score charts with 39 at the top. Babar's reckless batting was criticised by fans on twitter as his atch with Kohli and Smith was unaaceptable by cricket fans after his soft dismissal at Sydney.

Some fans also wishes to see Babar Azam at no.3 spot so he can read the wicket pretty well and get the hamper of deliveries at early stage.