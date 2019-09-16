Ashes: Chris Woakes bowls first no ball of Test career, denied wicket

Mumbai: A comprehensive performance by England saw them take down Australia in the final Test of the ongoing Ashes. Australia were set a rather daunting target of 399 runs to claim the series 3-1. However, they got off to a torrid start with Stuart Broad claiming the wickets of Marcus Harris and David Warner. Even Steve Smith perished as Australia slumped to 85 for 4. However, Matthew Wade combined with Mitchell Marsh and the stand was worth 52 runs for the fifth wicket.

This partnership would have ended rather quickly when Chris Woakes drew the edge of Mitchell Marsh with the second ball of the 31 over. The ball from Woakes landed on a length, deviated just a fraction and drew the edge of Marsh. Rory Burns dived to his left to snap up the catch, but then the umpires intervened and well, Woakes had over-stepped. It was for the first time in his Test career - which was after 867 overs.

However, it did not come back to haunt England as Jack Leach scalped 4 wickets along with Stuart Broad to hand the hosts a commanding victory by 135 runs.

“We were excellent this week, having lost the toss, to play as we did was fantastic, we drove the game all the time, and got there in the end. Jofra makes things happen, and he’s backed up with other skilful bowlers. Collectively we’ve shown a lot of character throughout the whole series. Not always at our best but we’ve fought really hard. Credit to Tim and his team,” England captain Joe Root said at the post-match press conference.