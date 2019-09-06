Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer gives ‘scolded schoolboy’ look to Joe Root, sets off rift rumours

Australia is giving a tough time to England in the on-going Ashes Test against England. And now, reports have surfaced of a rumoured rift between England skipper Joe Root and explosive quick Jofra Archer. The alleged rift emerged during the second day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

According to News.com.au, during efforts to remove Australian star Steve Smith, who was on his way to 211, tensions reached boiling point as Root made demands from the slips in the 93rd over and Archer responded by looking at him like a scolded schoolboy.

Archer, who was in the middle of a spell, was instructed to switch from over to around the wicket by his captain, which he did with some visible reluctance. The move only lasted three balls, however, and he returned to bowling from his preferred side (over the wicket) the very next over.

Archer finished with figures of 0-97. "I'm not sure the relationship between Joe Root and Archer is going well," Mark Taylor said on the Nine Network "To have that visible questioning (from Archer). That’s not a good thing."

Former England captain Nasser Hussain also noticed. “Archer doesn’t look overly thrilled being ordered to bowl around the wicket,” Hussain said in commentary. “I think there’s a battle constantly going on with Archer that Root at times wants to use him as the enforcer. Archer doesn’t always feel comfortable with that, he wants to show his skills.”