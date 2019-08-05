Ashes 2019: David Warner warms to cast of crowd characters

Birmingham: Australia opener David Warner has won the Edgbaston crowd during the first Ashes Test against England. After he was booed by the spectators, Warner replied with a smile and in an entertaining manner.
Warner also acknowledged the crowd by opening both his palms to show that there was nothing in his hands before emptying his pockets too, following which the crowd gave him a loud and heartfelt round of applause.
