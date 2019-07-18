Ashes 2019: Complete schedule and where to watch live in India

After the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 nail-biting finale, the action is all set to shift over to the longest form of cricket. And what better test rivalry than the Ashes? The 71st series of the game between England and Australia are scheduled over the coming weeks. Since 1883, the test match series remains one of the important events in the sporting calendar. The 2019 Ashes Series to be played between England and Australia will take place at the World Cup venue in England. The venues are Edgbaston, Lord's, Headingley, Old Trafford and The Oval.

Ashes 2019 schedule

1st Test

When: August 1 to 5, 2019 at 3:30 pm

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd Test

When: August 14 to 18th at 3:30 pm

Venue: Lord’s, London

3rd Test

When: August 22 to 26th at 3:30 pm

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

4th Test

When: September 4 to 8 at 3:30 pm

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test

When: September 12 to 16 at 3:30 pm

Venue: The Oval, London

Where to watch live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the matches live on Sony Six channel. All the matches will commence from 3:30 pm IST.