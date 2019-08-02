Ashes 2019: Brian Lara predicts result, highest wicket-taker and run-getter

London: West Indies legendary batsman Brian Lara on Thursday predicted Ashes result, highest wicket-taker and run-getter in the ongoing Ashes series between England and Australia.

Lara took to Twitter and predicted England as the winner of the Ashes series, while he predicted English skipper Joe Root as highest run-getter and Chris Woakes as highest wicket-taker.

"My Predictions for the Ashes @icc Ashes 2019Winners: #englandMost Runs: @root66Most Wickets: @chriswoakes #ashes #lovecricket #cricket #icc #engvsaus #testcricket," Lara tweeted.

England were the winner of the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. While Australia faced defeat at the hands of England in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Following is the England 14-man squad: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes (vc), Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Australia's squad for the Ashes is as follows: Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

The first Ashes Test between England and Australia is currently being played at Edgbaston.