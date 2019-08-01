Ashes 2019 1st Test at Edgbaston: When and where to watch Live Telecast and Streaming

England will lock horns against Australia in the 1st Test of the Ashes series starting at Edgbaston today. The last time these two teams faced each other, it was hosts Australia who thumped the visiting English side 4-0. England will look to bounce back strongly after a poor performance in the one-off Test against Ireland, while Australia will be looking to win the series for the first time since 2001 on English soil.

This series will also mark the start of the World Test Championship, which is being newly introduced by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Hosts England will enter the current series as World Cup champions after beating New Zealand in an incredible final less than three weeks ago.

Here’s all you need to know about the 1st Ashes Test match:

Which venue will host the opening match?

The 1st Ashes Test match starting on August 1, 2019 (Thursday) will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the match begin?

The England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match will begin at 03:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st Ashes Test match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network will telecast the entire series, while the live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

Ashes 2019 schedule

1st Test

When: August 1 to 5, 2019 at 3:30 pm

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd Test

When: August 14 to 18th at 3:30 pm

Venue: Lord’s, London

3rd Test

When: August 22 to 26th at 3:30 pm

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

4th Test

When: September 4 to 8 at 3:30 pm

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test

When: September 12 to 16 at 3:30 pm

Venue: The Oval, London