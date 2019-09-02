Arrest warrant issued for Indian pacer Mohammed Shami

Kolkata: An Alipore court on Monday issued an arrest warrant against cricketer Mohammad Shami in connection with a domestic violence case filed by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan.

The court has asked him and his brother Hasid Ahmed to surrender before it within 15 days. In 2018, Hasin Jahan had accused the cricketer of domestic violence.

She had filed a petition in the court, accusing Shami and his family of harassing her. Jahan had demanded Rs 7 lakh per month from the pacer to maintain the family. The court accepted her plea and allocated Rs 80,000 for her daughter.

In March, the police filed a charge sheet in the court against Shami relating to Section 498A (dowry harassment) and 354A (sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Shami is currently playing the second Test against West Indies. He played four matches in the Cricket World Cup, scalping 14 wickets. He registered a hat-trick in the match against Afghanistan.