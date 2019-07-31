Apart from Prithvi Shaw, 9 cricketers who were banned for doping violation

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday suspended India batsman Prithvi Shaw for "doping violations". "Prithvi Shaw registered with Mumbai Cricket Association, has been suspended for doping violation. Shaw had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups," BCCI said in a statement.
The cricket governing body stated that it has recovered Terbutaline from the urine sample, provided by the 19-year-old cricketer during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on 22nd February 2019 in Indore. BCCI, in their statement, stated that they were satisfied with the explanation given by Shaw that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat a Respiratory Tract Infection and not as a performance-enhancing drug. The eight-month period of ineligibility would begin retrospectively from March 16 and will end on November 15 this year. The BCCI also suspended Akshay Dullarwar registered with Vidarbha Cricket Association and Divya Gajraj registered with Team Rajasthan.
But Shaw isn't the first cricketer to be banned for a doping violation.
Here's a look at players who were banned for doping violation:
Shoaib Akhtar: In 2006, Akhtar was banned from cricket for two years after he was found guilty of using the banned anabolic steroid nandrolone, by a three-man drugs tribunal formed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He tested positive after dope tests conducted internally by the PCB. He was pulled out of Pakistan's squad for the Champions Trophy on October 16, 2006, the day before their opening game.
“Akhtar contested the case saying that he has been on a high-protein diet which contained beef, chicken meat and other dietary supplements and he also said he took some herbal medicines from an Hakim (herbal expert) but he couldn't prove them,” Shahid Hamid, one of the members of the three-man panel formed by the PCB to look into the matter, said.
Mohammad Asif: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif was slapped with a one-year ban from the Indian Premier League for failing a dope test during the inaugural tournament. Asif tested positive for the banned steroid nandrolone during the opening season of the Twenty20 tournament in 2008, in which he turned out for the Delhi Daredevils franchise.
Shane Warne: Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne was sent home after failing a drugs test two days into the ICC World Cup 2003 in South Africa. The leg-spinner tested positive for a diuretic - a substance that is widely used in the treatment of hypertension, high blood pressure and fluid retention. Warne pleaded guilty and was subsequently banned for a year by the Australian Cricket Board's drug tribunal.
Andre Russell: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned in 2017 for a doping whereabouts rule violation, which was confirmed by the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) in March that year. The two-time WT20 winner committed the violation after registering three filing failures in 2015. Russell — who helped the West Indies win their second World T20 title in 2016 — was banned for a year from January 31.
Yasir Shah: Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah was handed a three-month suspension by the ICC after he pleaded guilty in 2015 to breaching the ICC's Anti-Doping Code that relates to the presence of a banned substance in a player's sample. Yasir clarified that he had taken his wife’s blood pressure medicine and had no intention of enhancing his performance with any substance.
Pradeep Sangwan: The Anti-Doping Tribunal constituted under the BCCI Anti-Doping Code in October 2013 slapped an 18-month ban on Delhi and Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Pradeep Sangwan after he failed a random dope Test conducted in July earlier that year. The Tribunal found Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid, in Sangwan's blood sample taken during the tournament.
Upul Tharanga: The Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga was suspended from all cricket for three months after testing positive for a banned substance during the World Cup 2011. Tharanga tested positive for a banned drug after Sri Lanka's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in March. The batsman claimed that he was given a steroid by a high-profile Colombo-based faith healer, who also treated other international players, for an asthma-related problem.
Ian Botham: Legendary English all-rounder was also suspended for smoking cannabis in 1986. The cricketer-turned-commentator admitted to the same during a newspaper interview, which led to him being suspended for two months.
Stephen Fleming: Considered to be one of the nicest guys in world cricket, the former Kiwi skipper too is in the list. The left-hander was found guilty for using Marijuana in 1993-94 along with few other Kiwi cricketers. Danny Morrison reported the incident to team management and Fleming was fined just 175 $ and was banned for a brief period.
