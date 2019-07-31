Apart from Prithvi Shaw, 9 cricketers who were banned for doping violation

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday suspended India batsman Prithvi Shaw for "doping violations". "Prithvi Shaw registered with Mumbai Cricket Association, has been suspended for doping violation. Shaw had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups," BCCI said in a statement.

The cricket governing body stated that it has recovered Terbutaline from the urine sample, provided by the 19-year-old cricketer during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on 22nd February 2019 in Indore. BCCI, in their statement, stated that they were satisfied with the explanation given by Shaw that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat a Respiratory Tract Infection and not as a performance-enhancing drug. The eight-month period of ineligibility would begin retrospectively from March 16 and will end on November 15 this year. The BCCI also suspended Akshay Dullarwar registered with Vidarbha Cricket Association and Divya Gajraj registered with Team Rajasthan.

But Shaw isn't the first cricketer to be banned for a doping violation.

Here's a look at players who were banned for doping violation: