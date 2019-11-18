Another Smith banned by Cricket Australia for breaking the code

Cricket Australia suspends Emily Smith for one-year from all forms of cricket after the Hobart Hurricanes wicket-keeper shared her team’s line-up on social media an hour before the match started off in the Women's Big Bash League on Wednesday.

After being suspended Emily won't feature for Hurricanes for their remaining matches in the tournament and will also miss the upcoming 50-over women’s national cricket league.

On November 2, Emily had shared the Hurricanes’ line-up for their clash against Sydney Thunder on her Instagram account. Although, the match couldn't take place as there was heavy rainfall at West Park Oval, Burnie.

According to Article 2.3.2 of the code: “Disclosing inside information to any person (with or without reward) where the participant knew or might reasonably have known that such disclosure might lead to the information being used in relation to betting in relation to any match or event.”

Cricket Australia released a statement in this regard and stated that as per its anti-corruption code it prohibits players from sharing insider information that can be used for betting. The board understands it wasn't any personal benefit for the player, but to follow the law they have to take strict actions.

“Since the commencement of the WBBL, Cricket Australia has had in place a robust anti-corruption program,” said Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s head of integrity and security.

“We have been working with Emily throughout the process and Emily now understands the mistake she made.”

Last year Cricket Australia gave similar punishment to their team leaders Steve Smith and David Warner for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal that got buzz around the globe.

Yesterday, the national board banned James Pattinson from taking part in the first Test between Australia and Pakistan for abusing an opponent in a Sheffield Shield match.