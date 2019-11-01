Another black cloud over Delhi T20I: Angry 'Hitman' Rohit storms off after being hit during net session

After a few throwdowns, one sharp delivery from Nuwan that hit the hitman on his left thigh.

Nuwan is Indian team's designated a left-arm throwdown expert to counter left-arm seamers in the opposition, Mustafizur Rahaman in this particular series.

Rohit immediately left the nets and it was visible that he wasn't happy with the pace at which the throwdown delivery was hurled at him.

Usually, the batsmen take throwdowns in order to get some rhythm before facing bowlers in the nets. Since the practice pitches at most Indian grounds are not of great quality, players want to be cautious during the net sessions.

It is learnt that Rohit is taking treatment for the blow and didn't take further part in the net session. "Rohit is getting treatment and we will update you when we get the details," a team source told PTI.

The practice session was a good enough indicator that Sanju Samson will not be keeping wickets as he was seen fielding with others and Rishabh Pant will be the first choice wicket-keeper as he was seen devoting extra time to his glove work.

With inputs from PTI