Anil Kumble to lead discussion on Word Cup final controversy

New Delhi: The ICC's Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee will discuss issues concerning the epic World Cup final, including the controversial boundary count back rule, in its next meeting, said the apex body's general manager of cricket Geoff Allardice.

Cricketers -- current and former -- shared New Zealand's pain on losing the World Cup title to hosts England on boundary count back rule following an epic final at the Lord's on July 14.

"The cricket committee will consider any issues arising from the World Cup final when it next meets (in the first quarter of 2020)," Allardice was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"A Super Over has been used to determine a winner in a tied match in ICC events since 2009 (replacing the bowl-out), and the tiebreaker after a tied Super Over needed to be derived from something that happened in that particular match. So it has always related to the number of boundaries scored in the match."