Amol Muzumdar appointed SA batting coach

New Delhi: Mumbai stalwart Amol Muzumdar was on Monday appointed batting coach of the visiting South African team for the Test series against India beginning October 2.
The 44-year-old, who made 11,167 first-class runs at an average of 48.13 but never got to play for India, confirmed the appointment. "I was approached last week and I have accepted the challenge. It is a great opportunity for me," Muzumdar, who played most of his cricket for Mumbai, before moving to Assam and subsequently Andhra. Besides a mountain of first-class runs, Muzumdar also scored 3286 runs in List A cricket. He has also been the batting coach of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.
Appointed only for the India series, Muzumdar has a tough task at hand as he joins a team in transition for the three-Test series beginning in Visakhapatnam followed by matches in Pune (October 10-14) and Ranchi (October 19-23). The touring South Africa side had won the ODI and T20 series against India in 2015 but was hammered in the four Test series 0-3.
