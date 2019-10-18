'All set': Kohli tweets ahead of third Test against South Africa

New Delhi: Ahead of the third Test match against South Africa, India skipper Virat Kohli expressed his confidence saying that they are 'all set for tomorrow'.

Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "Positive spirits in today's training session. All set for tomorrow!" India are on a 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match Test match series against the Proteas. India registered a 203 runs victory in the first match while thrashed the visitors by an innings and 137 runs in the second match.

Kohli smashed 254 runs in the second Test match helping India to reach a massive total of 601 runs in the first innings. This was his career-best total and with this double century, he now has the most number of double ton under his belt, seven, for India.

The third Test match between India and South Africa will commence from October 19 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Jharkhand.