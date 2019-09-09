All eyes on Shubman Gill as India ‘A’ face South Africa ‘A’

Thiruvananthapuram: Still not a part of the Indian team, highly rated batsman Shubman Gill will look to continue his good form when India 'A' take on South Africa 'A' in the first unofficial Test here from Monday.

Gill will lead the side in the first of the two four-day matches, with wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha taking over from the second.

Saha will also look to lead by example after not being part of the Indian first XI in two tests in the West Indies with Rishabh Pant taking over from him.

Andhra wicket-keeper K.S. Bharat will also get a chance to stake a claim as the second stumper behind Pant and keep the pressure on Saha. Karnataka all-rounder K. Gowtham is also in the side.