Alex Carey to lead Australia A for three-day tour match against Pakistan

Melbourne: Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey will be leading Australia A for the three-day tour match against Pakistan, National Selection Panel (NSP) announced on Tuesday.

Australia A's three-day tour match against Pakistan will be a first-class day-night fixture. In the squad, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head have also been named and both have been entrusted with the vice-captain duties.

Seam bowling duties will be fulfilled by Michael Nesser, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith and Sean Abbott. The 12th man will be chosen closer to the match.

"We are pleased to pick a strong XI for the three-day tour match against Pakistan, several of whom were part of our successful Ashes campaign in the UK during the winter.

We will closely monitor performances in this match as well as the coming rounds of the Sheffield Shield before deciding upon our squad for the two-Test series against Pakistan," national selector Trevor Hohns said in an official statement."

Alex Carey has proven himself to be an exceptional leader in his role as vice-captain of the Australian men's ODI and T20I teams. This fixture represents an opportunity to provide Alex with more leadership experience and he will be supported by two experienced vice-captains in Usman Khawaja and Travis Head," he added.

The national selector said that the pace-bowling options were chosen looking at the pitch conditions as well as individual requirements.

"The pace attack is similarly strong. Sean Abbott has been a very good performer for NSW for the last couple of seasons and has improved with both ball and bat.

Riley Meredith is an exciting young prospect and a wicket-taking option, while Jhye Richardson continues to improve in his return from shoulder surgery. And Michael Neser has started this season in excellent form after touring with the Ashes squad through the winter," Hohns said.

"We have taken into account local conditions as well as individual requirements when selecting this Australia A XI. We have not selected a spinner because we felt they would receive limited opportunities in a three-day day-night fixture in Perth compared to a four-day Sheffield Shield match," he added.

Australia A's playing XI for the three-day tour match against Pakistan: Australia A XI:Alex Carey (c) (South Australia)Marcus Harris (Victoria)Joe Burns (Queensland)Usman Khawaja (vc) (Queensland)Will Pucovski (Victoria)Travis Head (vc) (South Australia)Nic Maddinson (Victoria)Michael Neser (Queensland)Jhye Richardson (Western Australia)Sean Abbott (New South Wales)Riley Meredith (Tasmania) Australia is slated to play two Tests against Pakistan beginning at Brisbane on November 21 and it will be followed by a day-night Test at Adelaide on November 29.