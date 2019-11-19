Ajinkya Rahane's dreams disturbed by Kohli and Dhawan

Ajinkya Rahane took to Instagram earlier today to post a picture of him sleeping alongside the pink ball, in a direct reference to the upcoming Day/Night Test between India and Bangladesh. His teammates Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli definitely noticed Rahane’s attempt at modern art.
Captain Kohli had appreciated the post, while Dhawan took the time to poke fun at his teammate. When he noticed their comments, Rahane hit back at them - all in jest, of course.
Virat wrote "nice pose, Jinksy!" to which Rahane replied "thanks, cheeku", calling out what we can only assume is Kohli's pet name.
Shikhar Dhawan took aim at Rahane's caption, saying "sapne mein pic khich gayi?"
Rahane replied "Sapno mein nahi...apno ne pic khichi hai"
Now let’s just hope that Rahane turns those dreams of performing in the Test into reality. He made 86 in the first Test, as India won by a mammoth innings and 130 runs, and hopefully he can do the same in the next one.
