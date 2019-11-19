Abu Dhabi T10 League: Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors: Live streaming and where to watch on TV in India

Eoin Morgan's Delhi Bulls lock-horns with Darren Sammy's Northern warriors in the T10 League's 14th match at Sheikh Zayed Staium, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Both teams started their campaigns on a winning note but lost their second encounters. Delhi Bulls tied their previous game against Banla Tigers, whereas Warriors lost their second straight game against Abu Dhabi.

The two sides will play their first match in the Super League clash, with Morgan's team looking strong on the paper. Bulls have Indian pacer Zaheer Khan and England's David Wiley to form a bowling pair that can run-through the opposition's batting line-up. Warriors will ride on Andre Russell's all-round show.

What are the timings of Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors, Abu Dhabi T10 League?

The match between Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors, Abu Dhabi T10 League will start at 7:15 pm (IST) on November 19.

Where to watch the live streaming of Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors, Abu Dhabi T10 League in India?

The match between Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors, Abu Dhabi T10 League will be streaming on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match will also be aired on SonyLIV mobile application for digital user.