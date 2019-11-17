Abhay Negi hits the fastest T20 fifty in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history

Meghalaya all-rounder Abhay Negi broke Robin Uthappa's record after he hit the fastest fifty in the history of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Mizoram on Sunday. Abhay scored a 14-ball half-century.

Abhay Negi also equalled Kl Rahul's record of fastest fifty in T20 cricket in India. Rahul had smashed the fastest fifty against Delhi Capitals in Mohali in 2018.

Rahul took a mere 14 balls to smash fifty runs in a knock which included four sixes and six boundaries as Kings XI Punjab chased down the target of 167 with 6 wickets in hand to open their campaign with a resounding win.

Abhay hammered Mizoram's G Lalbiakvela four sixes in a row in the final over to race to his fifty in just 14 balls. Abhay smacked 31 runs in the final over of Meghalaya's innings.

Abhay remained unbeaten on 50 along with Dwarka Ravi Tejas who played the anchor's role also lasted till the end of the innings on 53. Abhay and Ravi Teja added 58 runs for the fifth wicket to take Meghalay's score to 207/4 after 20 overs.

Meghalaya won the match by 25 runs after Mizoram ended with 182/2, as Abhay got the wicket of the dangerous Taruwar Kohli who scored 90 off 59.

Abhay was born in Uttarakhand, the 27-year-old made his T20 debut against Bengal in January 2018 tournament. Apart from playing for Meghalaya, Abhay has also donned for Tripura Cricket team.