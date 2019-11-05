5 off-field incidents over the years that will make a mature Virat Kohli call himself Ben Stokes

Virat Kohli turns 31 today and has been the main man for the last five to seven years. The Delhi player undergone a massive transformation, be it his physical fitness, the mindset on the field and handling the pressure, especially during the chase.

So much so, that it seems only like a matter of time before he breaks the records of his icon Sachin Tendulkar, including the ridiculously high 100 international centuries.

The 31-year-old has hit 69 international hundreds, 43 in ODIs and 26 in Tests, only three behind former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting’s tally of 71 centuries. No current player has come so close.

Kohli in the latest two years has kept going himself to keep his ranking on the top in all three formats and is highly rated for his technique to play the cover drive shot or playing with a straight bat, particularly in the V.

However, like all sportsmen who threaten to transcend their sport, Kohli is a larger-than-life figure with his fair share of controversies. We look back at the top 5:

1) Leave India

Kohli was brutally trolled in 2018 when his comments asking a fan to leave the country during what appeared to be an angry outburst from a bygone era. To one fan who claimed Indian batsmen were selfish and said: “He (Virat) is an overrated batsman. Nothing seems special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians.”