5 Indians in ICC top 11 test list

Mumbai: The going was never so good for Indian cricket. There are as many as five Indian batsmen among the top 11 ICC Test players – a list of which was released on Sunday.
Skipper Virat Kohli is at 2, his deputy Ajinkya Rahane at 5, Cheteshwar Pujara at 4 and opener Rohit Sharma at 10. The cherry on the cake is Mayank Agarwal – riding on his mammoth personal-best score of 243 against Bangladesh, he in in the 11th spot. The 28-year-old saw his rating points accelerate to 691 after scoring 858 runs in his first eight Tests.
Former England player Nick Compton is, however, baffled. Clearly, he is not too fond of Indian cricket and it needs to be drummed into him that India has been the most consistent side in Test cricket for the last five years.
India are yet to concede a point in ICC World Test Championship, having gained a full 120 points each in their three-Test home series against South Africa and two-Test series in the West Indies.
‘‘I wonder why that is so,” wrote Nick Compton while replying to a tweet showing the rankings.
