5 Indians in ICC top 11 test list

Mumbai: The going was never so good for Indian cricket. There are as many as five Indian batsmen among the top 11 ICC Test players – a list of which was released on Sunday.

Skipper Virat Kohli is at 2, his deputy Ajinkya Rahane at 5, Cheteshwar Pujara at 4 and opener Rohit Sharma at 10. The cherry on the cake is Mayank Agarwal – riding on his mammoth personal-best score of 243 against Bangladesh, he in in the 11th spot. The 28-year-old saw his rating points accelerate to 691 after scoring 858 runs in his first eight Tests.