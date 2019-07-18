2020 ICC T20 World Cup: Schedule, Venue and Teams, everything you need to know

World Cup Final 2019 has left every cricket fan in the awe of the game that can make anything happen! Both the teams, New Zeland and England performed well in the final but England had the magic card which gave them the Golden Cup.

After this thrilling world cup final, cricket fans are now awiting the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup tournament. The Schedule for this tournament has been released.

Australia is set to host the ICC T20 World Cup of both men’s and women’s event. Also, it will be the first time that both tournaments will be conducted separately in Australia.

Earlier, the sixth edition had won by the Windies when brilliance from Carlos Brathwaite had taken the Caribbean to the glory at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2016 against England.

Besides, Caribbean women’s team had also bagged a title to walk in as the reigning champions.

The men’s tourney will commence from October 18 with final scheduled for November 15. On the other side, women’s competition is scheduled 6-and-half-month prior to the men’s T20 World Cup.

The Women’s T20 World Cup will commence from February 21, and the grand finale will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Overall, 12 teams will partake in the much-awaited event. Australia will directly qualify for the event being the hosts, whereas, other seven teams will be eligible for the Super 12 competition based on their performances which marks 31st December 2018 as the cut date.

By going to the same date, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will have to feature in the group stage fixtures to feature in the Super 12. Both the teams will join six other teams in which four teams will join top eight ranked teams for the Super 12 leg which will get underway on October 24 when hosts Australia will take on Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Here are the detailed schedule and venues for the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup:

Super 12

24 October 2020

Australia v Pakistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (7.00pm)

India v South Africa, Perth Stadium, Perth (7.00pm)

25 October, 2020

A1 v B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart (2.00pm)

New Zealand v Windies, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (7.00pm)

26 October, 2020

Afghanistan v A2, Perth Stadium, Perth (2.00pm)

England v B1, Perth Stadium, Perth (7.00pm)

27 October, 2020

New Zealand v B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart (7.00pm)

28 October, 2020

Afghanistan v B1, Perth Stadium, Perth (2.00pm)

Australia v Windies, Perth Stadium, Perth (7.00pm)

29 October, 2020

Pakistan v A1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (2.00pm)

India v A2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (7.00pm)

30 October, 2020

England v South Africa, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (2.00pm)

Windies v B2, Perth Stadium, Perth (7.00pm)

31 October, 2020

Pakistan v New Zealand, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane (2.00pm)

Australia v A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane (7.00pm)

1 November, 2020

South Africa v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (2.00pm)

India v England, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (7.00pm)

2 November, 2020

A2 v B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (2.00pm)

New Zealand v A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane (7.00pm)

3 November, 2020

Pakistan v Windies, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (2.00pm)

Australia v B2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (7.00pm)

4 November, 2020

England v Afghanistan, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane (7.00pm)

5 November, 2020

South Africa v A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (2.00pm)

India v B1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (7.00pm)

6 November, 2020

Pakistan v B2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (2.00pm)

Australia v New Zealand, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (7.00pm)

7 November, 2020

England v A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (2.00pm)

Windies v A1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (7.00pm)

8 November, 2020

South Africa v B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (2.00pm)

India v Afghanistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (7.00pm)

Semi-finals:

11 November, 2020 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (7.00pm)

12 November, 2020 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (7.00pm)

Grand Finale:

15 November, 2020 – Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne