Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: 5 players to watch out for

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20 has kicked off from today, September 24, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. The tournament starts on September 24 and runs till October 25. The group stages will be played across four cities, with Bangalore, Baroda, and Jaipur hosting the Elite matches while Dehradun hosts the Plate games.

A total of 38 teams will participate in the tournament, split into four groups – Elite Group A, Elite Group B, Elite Group C, and the Plate Group. Top two teams from each group will progress through to the quarterfinals with the final to be played on October 25 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Duleep trophy marked the beginning of the Indian 2019-20 domestic season, which continues with the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the 50-over tournament. Many players will ply their trade in the competition to help their side lift the title.

Players to watch out for:

1. Shreyas Iyer: