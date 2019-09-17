Vijay Hazare ODI tournament: Atharva Ankolekar in Mumbai squad

Mumbai: The hero of India's U19 Asia Cup triumph, Atharva Ankolekar, has one more reason to celebrate as he has been named in the 17-member Mumbai squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare ODI tournament.
It is reliably learnt that Mumbai, who are defending champions, are placed in Elite Group A and all their matches will be played in Bengaluru. The Mumbai Cricket Association announced the squad on their website on Tuesday.
Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Surya Kumar Yadav (vice captain), Jay Bista, Aditya Tare , Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Eknath Kerkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Shardul Thakur, Siddhesh Lad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kruthik Hanagawadi and Shashank Attarde.
