'MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli would never fall prey to bookies': Ajit Singh

New Delhi: The recent allegations of fixing in the Tamil Nadu Premier League has once again started the debate whether the gentleman's game is most prone to fixing in sports and whether the top Indian stars need to be wary of each and every individual around them. But BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) chief Ajit Singh feels that the bookies or fixers would never waste their time in trying to approach top stars like a Virat Kohli or M S Dhoni.

Speaking to IANS, the ACU chief said that it is the younger and more often than not the unsuccessful players who get lured into these things as they are either unaware of what is happening, in case of youngsters, or the money is too big to ignore.

"If you ask me, today in cricket, a star has much more to lose than gain if he gets involved in this. Imagine a Virat Kohli or Dhoni getting into this. Things don't just move by money, it is also the reputation that counts. They can't sacrifice their reputation for such things. They are far bigger than all this.

"Even if you are talking just in financial terms, do you think they will get involved, both in terms of the endorsement that they get because of their reputation and star power, as also the other benefits that they get.