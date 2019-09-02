Jasprit Bumrah will be indebted to Virat Kohli just like I am grateful to Sadagopan Ramesh: Bhajji

New Delhi: Harbhajan Singh believes Jasprit Bumrah will forever remain indebted to Virat Kohli's "gut feeling", which got him the hat-trick, just like he is grateful to Sadagopan Ramesh for an incredible catch at forward short-leg 18 summers ago.

Harbhajan, India's first-ever hat-trick man in Test cricket, lauded Bumrah, who became only the third (Irfan Pathan was second) from the country to achieve the milestone in the longest format.

In 2001, Harbhajan's hat-trick against the mighty Australians (Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne) set the tone for the series. On Saturday, Bumrah got Darren Bravo, Samarah Brooks and Roston Chase.

"This hat-trick belongs to Virat as much as it belongs to Bumrah. The bowler wasn't convinced but the skipper had a gut feeling. What if Virat wouldn't have gone for that DRS? It was a brilliant call by the skipper which complemented his magnificent effort," Harbhajan told PTI on Sunday.

The Turbanator still feels that without Ramesh's flash of brilliance, he wouldn't have been able to create history. "I remember that I discussed with Dada (Sourav Ganguly) and we decided to keep it on stumps and try for a third leg before but Warne flicked it.”

By Kushan Sarkar