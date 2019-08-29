Shubman Gill in focus

Thiruvananthapuram: Young Shubman Gill would be the cynosure of all eyes when the five-match unofficial ODI series between India A and South Africa begins here on Thursday.

Gill, who has been in good form in recent times, shone during the India A team's recent Caribbean tour but missed out on selection for the senior ODI squad.

And the batsman would be keen to prove his credentials during the matches against the visiting Proteas 'A' side. The stylish Punjab right-hander, who played two ODIs in New Zealand earlier this year, would look to continue the good run he enjoyed in the Caribbean (with the 'A' team) to make a case for himself before the national selectors ahead of the home season.