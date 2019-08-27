Mithali Raj says available for South Africa T20s but will selectors pick her on Sep 5?

New Delhi: India veteran Mithali Raj on Tuesday made herself available for the upcoming T20 home series against South Africa but with the focus on youngsters ahead of next year's World Cup, the selectors may not pick her.

The five-match series begins on September 24, while the T20 World Cup is scheduled in Australia in February-March. The 36-year-old, who is the ODI captain and remains committed to play the 50-over World Cup in 2021, is not an automatic pick in the T20 eleven.

"I am definitely available for the T20 series next month but, at the moment, haven't really thought about the T20 World Cup. I usually take it series by series," the Indian women's cricket great told PTI when asked about his plans for the shortest format.

The selectors are scheduled to meet in Mumbai on September 5 to pick the squad for the first three T20 Internationals . The series in Surat will be followed by three ODIs in Baroda.

"Mithali has been a great of the game but she needs to decide soon on her T20 career. The T20 World Cup is six months away and the selectors need to try out a few players. And for that, they also need to know what Mithali's plans are. She is also not an automatic pick in the eleven," a BCCI official said.