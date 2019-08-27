Jack Leach to get free spectacles for life, says Ashes sponsor

New Delhi: People are still recovering from England's miraculous win against Australia in the third Test of the ongoing Ashes and the official sponsors of the series, Specsavers have announced that spinner Jack Leach will be getting free spectacles for life.

Specsavers confirmed in a tweet that Leach will be getting free glasses after all-rounder Ben Stokes' tweet asking the sponsor to give the spinner free specs.

"We can confirm we will offer Jack Leach free glasses for life," Specsavers tweeted in reply to Stokes' tweet saying: Jack Leach........@Specsavers do your self a favour and give him free glasses for life @jackleach1991".

Stokes played one of the finest knocks in Test cricket as he guided England to an improbable one-wicket win against Australia on the fourth day of the third Test at Headingley.

Chasing 359 for the win, England were left 286/9, still, 73 runs away from the target. It was then Stokes decided to play in an aggressive manner and he took on the Aussie bowlers, smashing them all around the park.

He found support in the number eleven batsman Jack Leach and the duo stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 76 runs, in which Leach only contributed 1 run from 17 balls.

Leach was seen wiping his glasses at the crease and then playing the balls bowled to him. As soon as the match got over, Specsavers had also tweeted asking about the official manager of Leach.

"Does anybody know Jack Leach's agent? Asking for a friend... #Ashes," Specsavers had tweeted.