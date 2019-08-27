Gautam Gambhir proposes to rename Yamuna Sports Complex after Arun Jaitley

Former India cricketer and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir wants Yamuna Sports Complex to be renamed in the memory of late union minister Arun Jaitley.
Gambhir posted a tweet on his official Twitter handle saying, "May he remain in our hearts forever. As a mark of respect to our beloved leader, I hereby propose to rename Yamuna Sports Complex as Arun Jaitley Sports Complex"
In a letter addressed to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Gambhir proposed the name change saying, "I am writing this letter to propose to your good self to rename Yamuna Sports Complex situated in my Lok Sabha constituency of East Delhi in the name of eminent lawyer, our great leader, and former finance minister Arun Jaitley." In his letter, the cricketer-turned MP also outlined the late union minister's association with sports.
"For his contribution to nation-building and his love for cricket, it is only fair that a facility like this should be named in his memory. This may be our humble gesture in contributing to his incredible legacy", Gambhir's letter to Lieutenant Governor read.
Gambhir, who joined the BJP before the Lok Sabha polls and won the East Delhi seat with a huge margin, was close to Jaitley.
In a heartfelt condolence message on the demise of the BJP stalwart, Gambhir had termed him a "father figure" to him. "A father teaches u to speak but a father figure teaches u to talk. A father teaches u to walk but a father figure teaches u to march on. A father gives u a name but a father figure gives u an identity. A part of me is gone with my Father Figure Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. RIP Sir." Gambhir tweeted soon after Jaitley passed away.
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley had passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 24 following a prolonged illness. Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)