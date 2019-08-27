Gautam Gambhir proposes to rename Yamuna Sports Complex after Arun Jaitley

Former India cricketer and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir wants Yamuna Sports Complex to be renamed in the memory of late union minister Arun Jaitley.

Gambhir posted a tweet on his official Twitter handle saying, "May he remain in our hearts forever. As a mark of respect to our beloved leader, I hereby propose to rename Yamuna Sports Complex as Arun Jaitley Sports Complex"

In a letter addressed to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Gambhir proposed the name change saying, "I am writing this letter to propose to your good self to rename Yamuna Sports Complex situated in my Lok Sabha constituency of East Delhi in the name of eminent lawyer, our great leader, and former finance minister Arun Jaitley." In his letter, the cricketer-turned MP also outlined the late union minister's association with sports.