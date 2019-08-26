Sublime Ben Stokes in one-wicket win

What a match! England -- all out for a pathetic 67 in their first innings -- were 286-9, still needing 73 more runs to reach a victory target of 359 when bespectacled No 11 Jack Leach walked out to bat and join Ben Stokes at the crease.

Stokes hit 135 not out, produced a 'once-in-a-lifetime' performance as his magnificent knock powered England to an unprecedented, unthinkable one-wicket victory at Headingley to keep the Ashes alive.

In words of Daily Mail, he channelled the spirit of Sir Ian Botham in 1981 and even eclipsed his match-winning turn in the World Cup final.

When the innings started, England was struggling without any semblance of making it. Incidentally, Stokes started the day at the crease alongside Captain Joe Root. What ensued was a superb solo fightback.

The series is now finely poised at 1-1 going into the fourth Test at Old Trafford that starts on September 4 Here is how Twitter reacted to Stokes's heroics. "I have no sister but if I did I'd want her to marry Ben Stokes,’’ said former England spinner Graeme Swann.

There was another gem. "Hi, my name is Ben, Ben Stokes!" This was from former England batsman Kevin Pietersen. "That was special from Ben Stokes. Single-handedly winning the test match. Great viewing,’’ said former India batting star Virender Sehwag.

"The greatest ever innings by an Englishman," is how former England skipper Alastair Cook summed it up.