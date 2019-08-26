Give knighthood to Stokes: Michael Vaughan to UK PM

New Delhi [India]: As England all-rounder Ben Stokes played a match-winning knock of 135 runs in the third Test of the ongoing Ashes, former Three Lions skipper Michael Vaughan has asked UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to give the cricketer 'knighthood' right away. "We forget that @benstokes38. WON England the game with that 25 Over spell in the 2nd Aussie innings ... The guy is a bloody freak ... Just give him his Knighthood now @BorisJohnson... #Ashes," Vaughan tweeted.

Stokes played one of the finest knocks in Test cricket as he guided England to an improbable one-wicket win against Australia on the fourth day of the third Test of the ongoing Ashes at Headingley. The left-handed batsman went on to play an unbeaten knock of 135 runs. Chasing 359 for the win, England were left 286/9, still, 73 runs away from the target. It was then that Stokes decided to play in an aggressive manner and he took on the Aussie bowlers, smashing them all around the park.

He found support in the number eleven batsman Jack Leach and the duo stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 76 runs, in which Leach only contributed 1 run from 17 balls. Earlier this year, Stokes had also played a match-winning knock in the World Cup final to hand England their maiden 50-over World Cup triumph.

After the match-winning knock in the World Cup final, then UK PM candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt had said that Stokes would be awarded knighthood. The ongoing Ashes is currently tied at 1-1 with still two Test matches left to play. England and Australia will next lock horns in the fourth Test beginning from September 4 at Old Trafford.

By VR/MAHIMA/ANI