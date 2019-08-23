West Indies Team upbeat for Indian challenge: Jason Holder

St John's: Exuding confidence of giving a tough fight to India during the two-match Test series, West Indies skipper Jason Holder said that all the members in the team are upbeat for the challenge of facing the number one ranked Test team.

"I think the mindset in the team is positive. The guys are upbeat for the challenge. We have played good Test cricket for the past couple of years, we have been able to put up some series wins.

The guys know what is at stake, and it is just a matter of doing small things right," Holder told reporters ahead of the first Test match. "If we want to beat the top teams, we need to be up for the challenge.

I am personally looking towards the challenge of playing against Virat, Ashwin. I think from a team perspective, we get the best out of ourselves when we play against the best, we tend to go hard at them," he added.

Ahead of the series, West Indies included former cricketers Brian Lara and Ramnaresh Sarwan in the pre-series camp. Holder said that the duo has been helpful in providing aid to the side.