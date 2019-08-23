Klusener appointed SA batting coach for India tour

Cape Town, Aug 23 (IANS) Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener has been appointed the senior men's team's batting coach for the T20I leg of their tour of India in September.

The 47-year-old, widely considered one of the greatest all-rounders of his generation and best remembered for his stellar performances with the bat in the 1999 World Cup, will report directly to the newly-appointed interim team director Enoch Nkwe as part of South Africa's new directive.

Former South Africa assistant coach Vincent Barnes has been named the Proteas' assistant bowling coach, while former batsman Justin Ontong has been named as the assistant fielding coach. Both will report to Nkwe, who will be overseeing South Africa's tour of India.

"In terms of the new team structure, the team director appoints his three assistant coaches who have specific skill focus in the three key disciplines of batting, bowling and fielding," Corrie van Zyl, CSA's acting director, was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. His (Klusener) record as one of the best all-rounders in the world, particularly in white-ball cricket, during his playing career speaks for itself and he also has extensive coaching experience both at franchise and international level.