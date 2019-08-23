Jofra Archer keeps Australia in check before Tea

Leeds: David Warner seemed to be getting back among runs as Australia crawled to 54/2 at tea on a rain-affected opening day of the third Ashes Test here at Headingley on Thursday.

Warner was batting on 26 off 50 deliveries (3x4) with Steve Smith's replacement Marnus Labuschagne giving him company on 7. For England, new ball bowlers Jofra Archer (1/25) and Stuart Broad (1/21) took one wicket each.

Archer threatened to wreak havoc once again as he snared a wicket before rain continued to disturb play after a delayed toss due to wet outfield. At lunch, Australia were 12/1 when the umpires were forced to call an early end to the opening session.