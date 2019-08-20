Sania Mirza wishes Hasan Ali on his hilarious twit about "Last Night As Bachelor"

Ali is soon going to tie the knot with Shamia Arzoo today. Earlier there was a lot of speculation around his marriage. Arzoo who has done Aeronautical engineering from Manav Rachna University, Gurgaon has been working as a flight engineer in Emirates Airlines in Dubai for the past three years.

However, as soon as the matter came to the public Ali decided to make an official announcement to vanish the speculation. "Our families wanted to keep this a low key affair but since the matter has come out in the media I have decided to make an official announcement to ensure there are no speculations surrounding my marriage," Hasan told a news conference in his hometown, Gujranwala (Pakistan), reports NDTV Sports.

Hasan also shared how he met Arzoo. The report said that he met her in Dubai and then the friendship grown gradually and now they are going to become a life partners.