Tendulkar to Dhawan: Cricket fraternity mourns the sudden death of VB Chandrasekhar

New Delhi: The Cricket fraternity on Friday mourned the sudden demise of former swashbuckling cricketer V B Chandrasekhar at the age of 57 on Thursday.

V B, as he was popularly known, had played for India in seven ODIs between 1988 and 1990. He died at his residence in Chennai yesterday. The body was recovered by police who have registrered a case of suicide in this connection.

Several cricketers poured their heartfelt condolences on the death of a multi-faceted personality who was a national selector and was running a coaching academy besides owning a team in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar mentioned in his tweet about his fond memories of the former cricketer.

"Very sad to hear of the passing away of V B Chandrasekhar. Have fond memories of him. My condolences to his family." tweeted Tendulkar "Shocked to hear about the passing away of V B Chandrasekhar. Condolences to his family and loved ones." tweeted exceptional fielder Mohammad Kaif