LONDON: Jofra Archer received his England Test cap but was still to make his debut as rain saw the first day of Wednesday's second Ashes match against Australia abandoned without a ball bowled at a soaking wet Lord's.

With rain still lashing an increasingly gloomy 'home of cricket', umpires Aleem Dar and Chris Gaffaney finally abandoned play for the day after tea at 4:19 pm local time. Further rain then meant hopes of any play before lunch soon disappeared as well.