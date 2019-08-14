Cricket Score - West Indies vs India 3rd ODI

West Indies vs India: Teams Squad
Teams Squad:
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, John Campbell
West Indies vs India: West Indies opt to bat
West Indies have won the toss and have opted to bat
West Indies vs India: Playing XI
Teams:
West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed
West Indies vs India: WI - 29/0 (5 Overs)
Score after 5 overs
Lewis - 15 (15)
Gayle -10 (16)
CRR: 5.8
West Indies vs India: WI - 158/2 (22 Overs)
WI - 158/2 (22.0)
CRR: 7.18
Match delayed due to rains.
