Cricket Score - West Indies vs India 3rd ODI

Catch all the live updates for West Indies vs India, India tour of West Indies, 2019 3rd ODI match being played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

West Indies vs India
West Indies vs India
West Indies vs India: Teams Squad

Teams Squad:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, John Campbell

Click here for full scorecard of West Indies vs India

West Indies vs India: West Indies opt to bat

West Indies have won the toss and have opted to bat

West Indies vs India: Playing XI

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed

West Indies vs India: WI - 0/0 (1 Over)

WI - 0/0 (1.0)

CRR: 0

Rain stops play

West Indies vs India: WI - 13/0 (3 Overs)

Score after 3 overs

Gayle - 10 (15)

Lewis - 1 (4)

CRR: 4.33

West Indies vs India: WI - 29/0 (5 Overs)

Score after 5 overs

Lewis - 15 (15)

Gayle -10 (16)

CRR: 5.8

West Indies vs India: WI - 49/0 (6 Overs)

WI - 49/0 (6.0)

CRR: 8.17

West Indies vs India: WI - 63/0 (7 Overs)

WI - 63/0 (7.0)

CRR: 9

West Indies vs India: WI - 79/0 (8 Overs)

WI - 79/0 (8.0)

CRR: 10.00

West Indies vs India: WI - 114/0 (10 Overs)

WI - 114/0 (10.0)

CRR: 11.4

Fall of wicket: 115/1

Evin Lewis 43 (29 balls)

c Shikhar Dhawan b Yuzvendra Chahal

Fall of wicket: 121/2 (12 overs)

Chris Gayle 72 (41 balls)

c Virat Kohli b Khaleel Ahmed

West Indies vs India: WI - 158/2 (22 Overs)

WI - 158/2 (22.0)

CRR: 7.18

Match delayed due to rains.

