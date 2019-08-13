Melbourne: Cricket will come back to the Commonwealth Games roster for the first time since 1998 with the inclusion of women's T20 for the 2022 edition in Birmingham, the Commonwealth Games Federation and the ICC announced on Tuesday. Cricket has made just one appearance at the CWG previously, with men playing in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, where South Africa finished on top of the podium.

The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games will take place from July 27 to August 7 and the cricket competition will feature eight international teams. "Today is an historic day and we are delighted to welcome the sport of cricket back to the Commonwealth Games," said CGF President Dame Louise Martin. "This is a truly historic moment for women's cricket and for the global cricket community, who were united in their support of this bid," read a statement from Manu Sawhney, Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council.

All eight match days will be held at Edgbaston cricket ground, which played host to a number of memorable matches during the ICC men's World Cup this summer, including England's semi-final victory over Australia. ICC said it was delighted and honoured that the Commonwealth Games Associations voted to include women's T20 cricket at Birmingham Games. "We are delighted that women's T20 Cricket will be part of Birmingham 2022, an event that represents the biggest female and para sport programme in Commonwealth Games history. Today's landmark announcement is another indication of the extremely bright future for women's cricket," Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said. The ICC and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had submitted their bid to include women's cricket in CWG in November at the Executive Board meeting of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) in Birmingham. The ICC will be responsible for the competition terms and the conduct of cricket, by way of providing match officials and ensuring matches are played as per the laws of the game. The CGF and Birmingham 2022 will be responsible for delivery of the CWG 2022. "We believe the Commonwealth Games will be a fantastic platform to showcase the exciting sport of Women's T20 Cricket and continue to help grow the game globally," she added.

"Cricket was last played in the Games at Kuala Lumpur in 1998 when the men's 50-overs-a-side competition was won by South Africa and featured icons of the sport including Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar. We believe the Commonwealth Games will be a fantastic platform to showcase the exciting sport of women's T20 cricket and continue to help grow the game globally," Martin added. All eight match days will be held at Edgbaston cricket ground, which played host to a number of memorable matches at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup this summer, including England's semi-final victory over Australia.