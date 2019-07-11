Cricket

2 fans die as India lose semi-final thriller to New Zealand

By IANS

In the first incident in Bihar's Kishanganj district, a fan -- Ashok Paswan, 49, felt breathlessness while watching the match and was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him dead after suffering a heart attack.

