10 fall for duck in U-16 Harris Shield match

Mumbai: In one of a kind incident, not even a single batsman of the Children's Welfare Centre School team was able to score a run against Swami Vivekanand School (SVIS) in a U-16 Harris Shield match as 10 of them fell for without scoring.

While chasing a mammoth 762-run target on Wednesday, Children's Welfare Centre School were all-out for just 7 runs, with all runs coming off extras and in the process suffered a massive 754-run defeat at the New Era Cricket Club plot, Azad Maidan.

Earlier, SVIS from Borivali amassed 761/4 in 45 overs with their one batsman -- Meet Mayekar -- playing an unbeaten knock of 338 runs. His 134-ball delivery knock was studded with seven sixes and 56 boundaries. Krishna Parte (95) and Ishan Roy (67) too made good contributions.