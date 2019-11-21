10 fall for duck in U-16 Harris Shield match

Mumbai: In one of a kind incident, not even a single batsman of the Children's Welfare Centre School team was able to score a run against Swami Vivekanand School (SVIS) in a U-16 Harris Shield match as 10 of them fell for without scoring.
While chasing a mammoth 762-run target on Wednesday, Children's Welfare Centre School were all-out for just 7 runs, with all runs coming off extras and in the process suffered a massive 754-run defeat at the New Era Cricket Club plot, Azad Maidan.
Earlier, SVIS from Borivali amassed 761/4 in 45 overs with their one batsman -- Meet Mayekar -- playing an unbeaten knock of 338 runs. His 134-ball delivery knock was studded with seven sixes and 56 boundaries. Krishna Parte (95) and Ishan Roy (67) too made good contributions.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)