ZRUCC meeting held at ECR

A meeting of the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) was organized in Patna on Monday. Nine MPs, one MLA and44 other members of the committee participated in the meeting and raised the problems of their respective areas and gave suggestions regarding improvement, on which General Manager Anupam Sharma assured to seriously consider the same.

