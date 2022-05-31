Zonal performance review meeting held at Patna

On May 26, 2022, C. V. Raman, Principal Executive Director (Vigilance), Railway Board with his team consisting Executive Directors, Directors, Deputy Directors and Section Officers visited Patna in connection with two days session of performance review of East Central Railway/Hajipur (ECR), North Eastern Railway/Gorakhpur (NER), North Central Railway/Pryagraj (NCR), Banaras Locomotive Works/Varanasi (BLW), Modern Coach Factory/Raibareli (MCF), Central Organization for Railway Electrification/Pryagraj (CORE) and Research, Designs & Standards Organisation/Lucknow (RDSO) on 26.05.22 & 27.05.22. Dignitaries from these units which included their Senior Deputy General Managers, Chief Vigilance Officers, Deputy Chief Vigilance Officers and Senior Vigilance Officers also visited Patna to participate in the review session.

Meeting conducted at Conference Hall of Mahendru Ghat, Patna from 10.30 hrs on 26.05.2022. Anupam Sharma, General Manager, East Central Railway along with all Principal Head of Departments joined the inaugural session. In the meeting, ‘Satrkta Sankalan-2022’ published by ECR Vigilance was released by these dignitaries.

C. V. Raman, Principal Executive Director (Vigilance) mentioned that as there is high degree of expectation from the vigilance, role of vigilance is very important and crucial to combat the corruption. He also insisted that corrupt officials should not be spared at any cost and should be punished severely.

Anupam Sharma, General Manager, East Central Railway welcomed C. V. Raman, Principal Executive Director (Vigilance), Railway Board and his team as well as dignitaries of NER, NCR, BLW, MCF, CORE & RDSO. He appreciated the working of vigilance and expressed his view that Vigilance Organization is doing very good job in eradicating corruption.

Sujit Kumar Mishra, Senior Deputy General Manager, East Central Railway welcomed C. V. Raman, Principal Executive Director (Vigilance) and Anupam Sharma, General Manager in the meeting and expressed gratitude to organizing this conference in East Central Railway. On the occasion, a short video showing the achievements of East Central Railway was released. A short presentation on vigilance working was presented by S.M. Pandey, Executive Director/Engineering/Railway Board. Santosh Kumar, Dy. Chief Vigilance Officer/Electrical/Hajipur gave Vote of thanks.